New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries touched their 52-week high level in intra-day trade on Tuesday and ended in the positive territory, taking its market valuation to more than Rs 19 lakh crore.

The bellwether stock ended at Rs 2,822.40 apiece, up 0.93 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 1.48 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 2,838.

On the NSE, it rose 0.84 per cent to settle at Rs 2,820.45. The scrip reached its 52-week peak of Rs 2,837.45, registering a gain of 1.45 per cent during the day.

The company's market valuation jumped from Rs 17,456.07 crore to Rs 19,09,526.60 crore.

On July 10, shares of the company hit their 52-week high of Rs 2,755 on the BSE.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 205.21 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at its new all-time closing high of 66,795.14 points.

The NSE Nifty gained 37.80 points or 0.19 per cent to end at its all-time closing high of 19,749.25 points.

