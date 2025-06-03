Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday condemned the defacement of a statue of B R Ambedkar in Punjab's Jalandhar, saying the incident is a direct assault on the Constitution and the dignity of marginalised citizens who see Babasaheb as their guiding light.

In a statement here, the BJP national general secretary alleged that such incidents are a result of "the complete collapse of law and order" in the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out Water Taxis From Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport.

An unidentified person defaced Ambedkar's statue with black paint in Nangal village in Phillaur sub-division of Jalandhar district, police said on Monday.

Chugh said the incident is not merely an insult to a statue, it is a direct and disgraceful assault on the Constitution of India, principles of social justice and dignity of millions of marginalised citizens who see Babasaheb as their guiding light.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier, a similar shameful incident took place near a police station in Amritsar, he said.

"Each time such incidents occur, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has chosen to stay silent. This consistent indifference and inaction expose the complete collapse of law and order in the state and reflect a dangerous apathy toward issues that affect the soul of our democracy," the BJP leader alleged.

"It appears that Bhagwant Mann is either in a deep slumber or is too busy entertaining his Delhi boss Arvind Kejriwal and his political guests to notice what is happening in Punjab," he said.

Chugh said Ambedkar is not just an icon of the marginalised, he is the soul of India, the architect of the Constitution, and a symbol of equality, dignity and justice.

"If today, even his statue is not safe in Punjab, it exposes the glaring failure of this government and its lack of political will to uphold constitutional values," he claimed.

He asked whether Punjab is now heading towards a situation where even the ideals of social justice and harmony are no longer safeguarded.

Chugh demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit and strict legal action in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)