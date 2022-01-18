Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs department has earmarked Rs 40 crore for dairy farms and sheep farms in tribal villages, while an outlay of Rs 15 crore has been earmarked for mini sheep farms, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary to review the progress in various livelihood initiatives and formulation of plan for financial year 2022-23 in convergence with Animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments, the spokesman said.

He said the progress on establishment of mini Sheep Farms, Milk Villages, Milk Chilling Plants, Dairy Farms and tents for migratory population was reviewed.

Sectoral plan proposals for next financial year were also discussed for timely initiation of developmental works at the beginning of the year, the spokesman said, adding the department has earmarked an outlay of Rs 40 crore for dairy farms and sheep farms in tribal villages.

Around 750 mini Sheep Farms have been established in various districts including Reasi, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Srinagar and Shopian in Kashmir benefitting a population of 3,000.

Meanwhile, Phase-II of the scheme will cover Kishtwar, Udhampur, Ramban and Jammu in Jammu division and Baramulla, Budgam and Bandipora in the valley. An outlay of Rs 15 crore has been earmarked for mini Sheep Farms, the spokesman said.

He said milk villages are being established at 17 locations under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and UT Capital Expenditure, which will benefit more than 1500 families in gainful employment.

The Milk Village scheme has been restructured by adoption of Integrated Dairy Development Scheme notified by the Animal Husbandry Department, the spokesman said, adding the milk villages are coming up with a budget of Rs 15 crore.

