Noida, Jun 24 (PTI) Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on Ajnara Homes Society for wasting water supplied by the authority on gardening, flushing and housekeeping, officials said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light through social media posts, which highlighted that some residents of the society, located in Sector 16B in Greater Noida, are facing a water shortage, informed Rajesh Kumar, senior manager of the authority's water department.

To find out the reason, a team reached the spot and found that the motor pump of the society was out of order, Kumar said.

"And, the water supplied by the water department was being used for gardening, flushing and housekeeping, whereas there is a clear order from the NGT that only water from STP (sewage treatment plant) can be used for these purposes," he added.

Therefore, Kumar said, the water department has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Ajnara Homes Society.

Furthermore, the health department of the authority has imposed a fine of Rs 48,800 on Alstonia Society located in Sector Pi Two of Greater Noida.

The authority has warned of strict action for not managing garbage properly despite being a bulk waste generator under Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

