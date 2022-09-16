Rourkela, Sep 16 (PTI) Engineers have to act more responsibly and focus on the invention of eco-friendly technologies and sustainable development, Atanu Bhowmick, director in-charge of Rourkela Steel Plant has said.

He was speaking at the 55th Engineers' Day celebrations organised by RSP and Institution of Engineers (India), Rourkela Chapter, on Thursday.

Engineers' Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the country's first civil engineer.

Professor K Umamaheshwar Rao, director (NIT) Rourkela, was the Guest of Honour while Ashok Kumar Basa, executive vice president, World Federation of Engineering Organisation, was the Chief Speaker.

Speaking on ‘Smart Engineering for a Better World', Bhowmick discussed how Smart Technology is fast becoming an essential tool in many industries, including manufacturing, transportation, energy, construction, health care, and agriculture.

Emphasising that engineers define the contours of the developments of society, Bhowmick highlighted the challenges for engineers in the knowledge-based global society.

Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao urged the engineers to do what is needed to attain the desired level of excellence through diligence and application.

He also deliberated upon the importance of quality education and research to create a knowledge-based society which is a prerequisite for a technologically self-reliant country.

