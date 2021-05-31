Chennai, May 31 (PTI): Saint-Gobain India on Monday announced pledging Rs 4.50 crore worth of aid to Tamil Nadu government to help fight Covid-19.

It has committed to provide aid like oxygen generation plants, oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment, a company release here said.

With the country battling the second wave of coronavirus, "Saint-Gobain IndiaGlass Business joins the force to fight Covid-19 and extends its support to the government of Tamil Nadu," it said.

The relief efforts would cover Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Erode districts.

Saint-Gobain would provide essential oxygen generation plants airfreighted from France for the Government Medical College Hospital Omandurar and for IRT Hospital at Perundurai, Erode district.

The plants would be commissioned and operational by June 2021.

The company said it would also provide oxygen concentrators, flow meters, medical kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves, sanitizers, and other protective gear for frontline healthcare workers, public healthcare centers, and government hospitals in the aforesaid districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)