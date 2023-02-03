Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to lower pit head price of sand and gravel to Rs 5.50 per cubic feet, an official statement said, adding the move will lower the cost of the construction materials.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers in its meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the statement said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 1478 Posts at Dhanbad.nic.in, Here's How to Apply.

In August 2022, the state government had fixed the pit head selling price of sand and gravel at the rate of Rs 9 per cubic feet including loading charges.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of the department to increase the sum of royalty and penalty charged from transporters of sand and gravel who are unable to produce any relevant documents at the time of checking.

Also Read | Google To Host Event About Artificial Intelligence on February 8.

At present these transporters were being charged at the rate of Rs 3.50 per cubic feet.

Now the Council of Ministers has approved that this rate shall not be less than the rate fixed for sale of sand and gravel at the pit head.

Since the pit head rates of sand and gravel have revised to Rs 5.50 per cubic feet, the amount to be charged from such transporters shall now be more than Rs 5.50 per cubic feet, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)