New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Many customers of State Bank of India (SBI) took to social media on Tuesday to complain about technical glitches leading to transaction failures.

"@TheOfficialSBI server down since morning... Worse services I want to close my sbi account. Please help, what is procedure of closing sbi account online??," a peeved customer tweeted.

Another user said, "...what is the point of being in a digital world if I have to wait at a retail shop and be embarrassed because SBI servers are not working..."

A message sent to the bank seeking comments did not elicit any immediate response.

The country's largest lender had faced technical issues last month as well.

In a tweet on November 24, SBI had said, "We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels."

Last month, private sector HDFC Bank too had faced an outage at one of its data centres, leading to disruption in operations like net banking, debit card payments, UPI, IMPS and NEFT.

