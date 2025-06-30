New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) SBI General Insurance has partnered with Starfin India, a subsidiary of BLS E-Services, to introduce an innovative hospital daily cash benefit plan for low-income families.

Under this plan, policyholders will receive a fixed daily cash benefit during hospital stays due to illness or accidents, helping reduce financial stress during challenging times, a joint statement said.

It will also include coverage for accidental death and partial disability, offering added protection and peace of mind to insured individuals, it said.

Access to timely financial support during hospitalisation can make a significant difference for vulnerable families, Priya Kumar, SBI General Insurance Business Head - Emerging Business Lines, said.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services Ltd (parent company of Starfin India), said, "By offering a daily cash benefit plan, we aim to alleviate the financial burden of hospitalisation, empowering families during their most vulnerable times."

To facilitate this initiative seamlessly, Starfin India is leveraging its tech-enabled platform to simplify the insurance experience for customers.

The platform enables quick policy issuance and offers a seamless, end-to-end claims process to enhance customer convenience. Users can easily select coverage options, fill in necessary details, and make payments online, it said.

Upon successful completion, a cover note is issued, followed by the final certificate of insurance from SBI General within a specified timeframe.

Claims can be effortlessly registered through the claims app or web portal, with a simple document submission process and a 30-day turnaround time post-verification, it said.

