New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to examine a plea that sought declaration of the National Minority Commission Act and the National Commission for Minorities as unconstitutional.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 2,168 Group B and C Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka told Attorney General R Venkataramani that it has admitted the plea and tagged the matter with a similar case.

Also Read | Good News For Employees, Wakefit.co Announces ‘No Questions Asked’ Wellness Leave Policy for Its Staff.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Viniyog Parivar Trust, contending that the State was "not under any obligation" to promote any language, script or culture of minority communities.

"The proactive actions of the state and enacting the National Minorities Commission Act (1992), establishing the National Minorities Commission on doling out huge sums to minorities, mainly Muslims, has no constitutional mandate and may be termed unconstitutional," the plea said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)