New Delhi, November 3: D2C home and sleep solutions platform Wakefit.co on Thursday launched a 'No Questions Asked' wellness leave policy for its employees. The policy extends a no-questions asked leave to all the employees once a month.

These wellness leaves can be availed by the workforce to support their physical, mental, or emotional wellbeing by taking time off to unwind and rejuvenate themselves, the platform said in a statement. Coronavirus Hoax Message: Employees to Get Paid Leave From March 5? Viral WhatsApp Forward About COVID-19 Is Fake!

The employees can also utilise their wellness leaves to opt for leisurely activities. "With this policy, we hope to encourage our employees to unwind, focus on their health, and spend time with their loved ones by taking their wellness leave with no questions asked," said Umanath Nayak, Head of HR, Wakefit.co.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company overhauled its existing policies to mould them into the digital-first world. It unveiled their landmark 'Right to Nap' policy in May 2022 to enable employees to take a power nap between 2 and 2.30 p.m.

Additionally, Wakefit.co also launched the flexi work policy for new parents. "These initiatives are impactful steps towards enabling a healthy work-life balance among its workforce," it said.

Founded by Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda in March 2016, the company received Series A funding from marquee investor Sequoia Capital India, Series B funding from Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India, and recently received Series C funding from US-based SIG, while existing investors, Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India also participated.

