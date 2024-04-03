Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) Leading construction and concrete equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter India has installed its 1 MW solar power system in Tamil Nadu as part of its vision to achieve carbon neutrality at the facility, the company said on Wednesday.

Schwing Stetter has its manufacturing hub in Cheyyar around 120 km west of Chennai in Tiruvannamalai district and the initiative by the company to tap alternate energy contributes to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy plan of doubling the annual solar capacity by 2026-end, a company statement said here.

Also Read | Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024: Know History, Significance and Lesser-Known Facts About AMC on Its 260th Establishment Day.

"Schwing has reaffirmed its dedication to sustainability with green initiatives by building a renewable energy infrastructure onsite and by committing to further expand their reliance on green energy to power their operations," said company Chairman and Managing Director V G Sakthikumar after inaugurating the 1MW solar power system recently.

"Our initiatives are majorly focused on carbon neutrality, energy transition, circularity, and eco-friendly operations," he added.

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)