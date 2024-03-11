Puducherry, Mar 11 (PTI) The Secretary to the Puducherry Lt Governor Abhijit Vijay was relieved from the Puducherry administration on Monday to enable him to take up his assignment in the Chandigarh Administration, a release from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms here said.

Chaudhari, a 2012 batch IAS officer, belongs to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and other Union Territories) cadre.

The Union Home Ministry had issued an order on January 29, shifting the official to Chandigarh, the release said.

Another IAS officer from the 2011 batch E Vallavan, Secretary to Revenue in the Puducherry government, was also relieved from the territorial administration Monday to enable him to take up his assignment in the Goa government, the release said.

Vallavan also belongs to the AGMUT cadre. His transfer is also in keeping with the order issued on January 29 by the Union Home Ministry.

