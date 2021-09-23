Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Digital Realty, the world's largest cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, co-location and interconnection solutions provider, has appointed Seema Ambastha as the CEO of its India joint venture, called 'Bam Digital Realty', on securing all necessary approvals on Thursday for the joint venture.

Bam Digital Realty is a joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty, which was inked in July, the US-based company said in a statement.

The joint venture enables the expansion of PlatformDigital, which is Digital Realty's global data centre platform that supports the evolving data, control and networking demands of service providers both global and local enterprises.

The clearance to the joint venture enables it to expand the operations faster across the country, which in turn will enable its customers to rapidly scale digital transformation by deploying critical infrastructure.

Ambastha joins Bam Digital Realty from NTT Netmagic where she was a senior executive vice-president for sales and solution engineering. Prior to that, she worked for Netmagic IT Services, Rolta, VMware, Oracle and Wipro Infotech.

India is is rapidly emerging data center market and accelerating adoption of digital business models, Digital Realty Apac Managing Director Mark Smith said.

"With the appointment of the CEO and the formal closing of the joint venture, we are advancing several key strategic priorities for Bam Digital Realty by bringing together the collective capabilities," said Arpit Agrawal, managing director and head (India and Middle East) at Brookfield Infrastructure.

The joint venture expands Brookfield's significant global data infrastructure portfolio, which currently includes USD 23 billion in assets across data transmission, distribution, and storage. It also includes a portfolio of 1,39,000 operational telecom wireless towers in India, which it intends to expand to 1,75,000 in the near term, Agrawal added. HRS hrs

