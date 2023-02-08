New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Technology leader in electrification and automation ABB on Wednesday said that the first race of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be held this weekend in Hyderabad.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is ready for its first race in India this weekend, with the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix, a statement said.

The 18-turn, 2.835-kilometer circuit winds around the streets of the City of Pearls, alongside the Hussain Sagar lake.

Featuring long straights, the track is sure to show off the increased power of this season's new Gen3 race car.

Daniela Lužanin, Head of the ABB Formula E partnership, said in the statement: "The Hyderabad E-Prix is a great opportunity to showcase the future of e-mobility to a new market -- one of ABB's largest -- particularly given our role as official charging partner. Although it is a new market for the Championship, ABB has been a key player in driving progress in India over the past 100 years."

This showcase of sustainable transportation, which is a test bed for the most innovative e-mobility technologies, reflects ABB's commitment to this sector in India, it stated.

More than 300 electric locomotives on India's railways run on ABB-made traction converters and motors, while 80 per cent of metros deploy ABB drives, switchgear and electrification panels.

ABB also provided traction technology and switchgear for India's first semi high speed train Vande Bharat.

ABB charging stations installed across the country have supported more than 5 million kilometers of travel. In addition, 65 per cent of cars manufactured in India are painted using ABB robots.

ABB robots are also used for painting and battery assembly in one of the largest electric scooter factories in the world, which is located in Tamil Nadu.

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Managing Director, ABB India, said in the statement that the ABB employs more than 8,000 people in India, working on various technology solutions to help the country meet its sustainability goals. "The hosting of the ABB Formula E FIA World Championship in India is well aligned with our nation's growing importance in the global climate action landscape."

Following the race in Hyderabad, the series will head to another new host city, Cape Town, on February 25th. The season 9 calendar features 16 races in 11 global locations.

