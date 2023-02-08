Mumbai, February 8: The Punjab State Lotteries will hold the Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023 on Saturday, February 18. The guaranteed 1st prize scheme for the Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023 is Rs 2.50 crore while the 2nd and 3rd prize is Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

People who are looking forward to participate in the Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023 must note that the first prize will be announced for two lucky tickets. On the other hand, the second and the third prize will be awarded to 20 participants. People from across the country can participate in the Punjab bumper lotteries and buy tickets. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Fifty-Fifty FF-36 Lottery Result of 08.02.2023, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Save Packing and Postal Charges by Booking Three Tickets:

The tickets for the Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023 can be bought from the official Punjab lottery website or outlets in Punjab. It must be noted that the Mahashivratri Bumper lottery ticket price is Rs 500 and also includes extra "postal and packing charges" of Rs 90. However, if a person books three or more tickets then they need not pay the extra charges.

The Gandhi Brothers Lottery are the authorised Punjab state lottery retailer or dealer. While residents of Punjab will get the lottery tickets in hand, non-Punjab residents will receive their lottery tickets via speed post or by courier from Gandhi Brothers Lottery. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1 PM Live, Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 08.02.2023, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Prize Scheme of Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023:

As stated above, the 1st prize will be given to two lucky tickets who will win a guaranteed prize of Rs 2.50 crore while the 2nd and 3rd prize is Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively which will be given to 10 tickets each. The 4th prize and 5th prize is Rs 9000 and Rs 2500 which will be awarded to 10 lucky tickets each.

How To Buy Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023 Tickets Online:

In order to buy a ticket for the Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023, one can visit the official website of Gandhi Brothers Lottery and click on the 'Buy Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery' link which will be marked in blue. Post this, pay the ticket price and you will receive your ticket soon. If a person buys more than three tickets then the total amount will not include the postal and packing charges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2023 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).