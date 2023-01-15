Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Seven persons have been booked for allegedly stealing a chemical being transported in a tanker in Tilaknagar area of Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

They stole the chemical when the tanker was parked, and sold it in drums, the official said.

No arrest has been made, he added.

