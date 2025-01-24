New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Shriram Finance Ltd, the flagship company of diversified conglomerate Shriram Group, on Friday, reported a 73 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,249 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The NBFC firm had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,874 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total income rose to Rs 10,705 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 8,927 crore a year ago, Shriram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The NBFC also announced a second interim dividend of 125 per cent at Rs 2.5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for 2024-25, subject to deduction of tax at source. The record date for the payment of dividends will be January 31.

The net interest income for the third quarter increased by 14.31 per cent to Rs 5,823 crore against Rs 5,094 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its total assets under management rose to Rs 2,54,469.69 crore compared to Rs 2,14,233.47 crore as of December 31, 2023.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 5.38 per cent of the gross loans at the end of December 2024 from 5.66 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans also eased to 2.68 per cent from 2.72 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

