New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Shriram Properties on Thursday reported a 27 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 747 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year.

In a statement, Shriram Properties said the company has achieved a 52 per cent rise in sales volume at 1.01 million square feet in the second quarter of FY23 as compared to 0.66 million square feet in the first quarter of the same fiscal.

Aggregate sales value stood at Rs 435 crores in second quarter, reflecting a growth of 39 per cent against Rs 313 crores in the first quarter of FY23.

During the first six months of FY23, the company reported sales volume of 1.67 million square feet over 1.56 million square feet in H1 of FY22.

Aggregate sales value grew more strongly by 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 747 crore in H1 of FY23.

"We are encouraged by the strong performance on key operating parameters and expect to see further momentum in the seasonally strong periods of H2FY23. We are on track to deliver full year targets in terms of sales volumes, collection and construction, apart from profitability in line with guidance," M Murali, Chairman and Managing Director of Shriram Properties, said.

