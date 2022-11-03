Delhi, November 3: After increasing the dearness allowance under the recommendations of 7th pay commission, the possibility of increasing the minimum wage for central government employees has also increased. Several media reports have said that central government employees who have been endlessly waiting for the hike fitment factor may be up for some good updates this month.

Employees unions are also continuously demanding this. Earlier in 2018, when reports said the central government is mulling over increasing the wages of their employees by revising the Fitment factor, the then Union Minister of state for Finance had said that no such changes are being taken into consideration. 7th Pay Commission Good News: After DA Hike, Centre Likely To Increase HRA; Here's How Much Raise Is Expected

Several media reports have said that the government might soon give its nod on raising the fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission. The central government employees unions have long been demanding for hiking minimum pay of Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and fitment factor be raised from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. If the demand to hike the minimum pay is accepted by the government, the salary of the central government employees will be hiked by Rs 8,000. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Salary Hike For Central Employees Soon? Reports Say Govt May Raise Fitment Factor, Basic Pay

If the government makes announcement regarding the hike in fitment factor of central employees, then their salary will consequently increase. In fact, with the increase in fitment factor, the minimum wage will also increase.

Employees are currently getting salary under fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which if increased to 3.68 percent, there will be an increase of Rs 8,000 in the minimum salary of the employees. This means the minimum pay of the central government employees will be hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

