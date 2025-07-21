New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) IT company Sify reported widening of consolidated losses to Rs 38.9 crore in the June quarter, the company said on Monday.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 5.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Sify during the reported quarter grew about 14 per cent to Rs 1,072.3 from Rs 942.1 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

"While our current results reflect the impact of depreciation, interest costs, and rising manpower expenses, these are conscious trade-offs in our strategy to build future-ready capabilities across our businesses. Our financial strategies are designed with resilience and agility, enabling us to respond effectively to evolving market dynamics," Sify ED and Group CFO MP Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

The revenue split between the businesses for the quarter was Network services 41 per cent, data centre services 37 per cent, and digital services 22 per cent.

During the quarter, Sify commissioned 8.6 MW of additional data centre capacity, the statement said.

