New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global on Thursday reported a 48 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.12 crore during the March quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 41.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 570.43 crore from Rs 722.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, Signature Global's profit jumped multifold to Rs 101.2 crore from Rs 16.32 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 2,637.99 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 1,324.55 crore in 2023-24.

Gurugram-based Signature Global's sales bookings or pre-sales rose 42 per cent to a record Rs 10,290 crore in the entire last fiscal year.

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has developed many housing projects in Gurugram and there are many under construction.

