New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday declined Rs 181 to Rs 95,272 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery depreciated by Rs 181 or 0.19 per cent to Rs 95,272 per kg in a business turnover of 21,096 lots.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 20, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In overseas markets, silver futures was trading 0.14 per cent lower at USD 32.31 per ounce in New York.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)