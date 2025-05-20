Kolkata, May 20: The civic authorities in Kolkata are set to declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of Tuesday, May 20, throughout the day. Websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in allow participants to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart along with winning numbers. As many as eight rounds or Bazis daily take place during the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery. Are you looking for the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of May 20? No need to go anywhere, just scroll down and find the winning numbers.

Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF, the number-based guessing game, is played every day from Monday through Sunday. It requires players to be physically present in Kolkata, also referred to as the "City of Joy." The Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced after each session ends. Scroll down to find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of May 20. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 20, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 260 - - - 8 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - -

The Kolkata FF, also known as Kolkata Fatafat, unfolds across eight rounds throughout the day, giving participants a chance to win prizes through minimal wagers. Results are declared at intervals of roughly 90 minutes, starting with the first outcome at 10 AM and concluding with the final one by 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

This high-speed number-based game invites players to pick and bet on digits for a chance at varying rewards. Fans of Kolkata FF can track the winning numbers as the results get updated live. Widely followed across the country, Kolkata Fatafat remains one of India’s most prominent legal number games, alongside others like the Nagaland, Sikkim, and Assam State Lotteries.

