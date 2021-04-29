New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Simpolo Foundation, a CSR arm of Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd, on Thursday opened a post-COVID recovery centre with 65 oxygen beds in Morbi district, Gujarat.

"Right now the country is facing a shortage of oxygen that's why we decided to add 65 oxygen beds in the Simpolo Corona Care Centre," Simpolo Group Chairman and Managing Director Jitendra Aghara said in a statement.

This centre is open 24 x 7 for all the people around the city with free medicines, he said.

The facility is equipped with the latest equipment and will be used to treat moderate cases of COVID-19 cases.

"The recovery centre would help patients to get the specialised care they need," Aghara added.

