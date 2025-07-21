Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd, Coca-Cola's largest independent bottler in India, on Monday said it cut down approximately 16,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The company said it was able to achieve lower emissions on the back of green initiatives that include 90 per cent of its fuel consumption being derived from biofuels and 38 per cent of its energy needs being met through solar power.

SLMG Beverage, a flagship of the Ladhani Group, contributes 23 per cent to Coca-Cola's national volumes. In Uttar Pradesh, it operates seven bottling units located in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Unnao, Barabanki, Chhata, Trishundi and Bareilly.

"SLMG has made notable strides in renewable energy adoption, with 90 per cent of its fuel consumption derived from biofuels and 38 percent of its energy needs met through solar power. In 2024, these efforts led to a reduction of approximately 16,000 metric tons of carbon emissions compared to 2023, reinforcing the company's commitment to combating climate change," it said in a statement.

In water management, SLMG said it has improved its Water Usage Ratio through advanced technologies like Ultrafiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Lampack, and Mechanical Vapor Recompression Evaporation, alongside efficient manufacturing practices.

