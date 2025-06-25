New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Moving Media Entertainment, a rental service provider of camera and peripheral equipment company, on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band at Rs 66-70 per share for its Rs 43.4 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The company's public issue will hit the capital markets on June 26 and conclude on June 30. The shares will be listed on the NSE's Emerge, it said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for investment in advanced camera solutions, repayment of debt, and general corporate purposes.

"With technology rapidly transforming the media landscape, this public issue will strengthen our capabilities and help us continue delivering value-added solutions to our customers," Kuuldeep Beshawar Nath Bhargava, MD of Moving Media Entertainment, said.

Founded in 2012, Mumbai-based Moving Media Entertainment is a rental service provider of camera, lens, and peripheral equipment, catering to the media and entertainment industry across the country.

In FY25, the company reported a revenue of Rs 37.06 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 10.4 crore.

Gretex Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager, and Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the IPO.

