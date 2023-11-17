New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Friday divested a 2.5 per cent stake in integrated logistics provider Delhivery for Rs 739 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Softbank through its affiliate SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd sold 1,83,05,480 shares, amounting to a 2.5 per cent stake in Delhivery.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 403.51 apiece, taking the aggregate deal size to Rs 738.64 crore.

After the transaction, Softbank's shareholding in Delhivery has reduced to 11.96 per cent from 14.46 per cent.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Shares of Delhivery fell 3.46 per cent to close at Rs 399.55 apiece on the NSE.

In March, Softbank divested a 3.8 per cent stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 crore through open market transactions.

Over the past few months, Softbank divested its stake in online food ordering company Zomato and Policybazaar's parent firm PB Fintech.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)