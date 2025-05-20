New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Sonata Software on Tuesday announced the launch of a managed services platform, AgentBridge, designed to help businesses automate their operations using AI.

AgentBridge will enable companies to centrally design, deploy, and govern intelligent AI agents across business functions, a company statement said.

The solution addresses common problems like disconnected systems and inefficient AI tools through a unified multi-agent orchestration platform With built-in rolebased access controls, LLM guardrails, and audit-ready logging.

"AgentBridge addresses the industry's growing need for scalable, secure, and compliant AI deployment. It empowers enterprises to drive adoption with governance and observability, enabling real efficiencies, new revenue streams, and next-level automation," Sonata Software CTO Rajsekhar Datta Roy said.

