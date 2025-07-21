New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Shares of Gujarat-based Spunweb Nonwoven on Monday ended with a premium of over 65 per cent against the issue price of Rs 96 per share on the NSE's SME platform Emerge.

The scrip got listed at Rs 151 per share on the NSE SME index, at a premium of 57.3 per cent. Later, it closed at Rs 158.55 apiece, a premium of 65.16 per cent, the company said in a statement.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 382.16 crore on the NSE SME.

In volume terms, 27.04 lakh equity shares were traded on the exchange during the day.

The Rs 61-crore IPO of Spunweb Nonwoven received a whooping response from the investors by garnering 251.32 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday last week.

The initial share sale had a price band of Rs 90-96 per share. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 63.52 lakh shares.

Spunweb Nonwoven is engaged in the business of manufacturing polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics. Its product portfolio consists of hydrophobic nonwoven fabric, hydrophilic nonwoven fabric, and super soft nonwoven fabric.

The company is also engaged in supply of various types of nonwoven fabric bags.

Some of its customers include RGI Meditech, Millennium Babycares, Myra Hygiene Products, Rotech Healthcare, and Kwalitex Healthcare.

