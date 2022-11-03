New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Chemicals firm SRF Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved investment of Rs 604 crore for setting up four new plants and capacity expansion of existing facilities.

In a regulatory filing, SRF Ltd said its Board of Directors has approved investment for setting up of four new plants and capacity enhancement of an existing plant to produce various speciality chemicals at an estimated cost of Rs 604 crore.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 2,168 Group B and C Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in.

The company's consolidated revenue grew 31 per cent to Rs 3,728 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,839 crore in the year-ago period.

Its Profit after Tax (PAT) increased 26 per cent to Rs 481 crore in Q2 of FY23 from Rs 382 crore earlier.

Also Read | India Offers Policy Stability, Transparency, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Commenting on the results, SRF Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, "Our chemicals business has performed exceedingly well once again. The Packaging Films Business is witnessing historically low margins in the polyester film segment and the technical textiles business is suffering from weak demand for tyre cord."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)