New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Thousands of stainless steel players from across the globe will come together to discuss various opportunities and challenges including issues related to imports at the Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025 (GSSE 2025) beginning June 4.

India's stainless steel imports rose by about 3 per cent year-on-year to 1.73 million tonnes in FY25, with China, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea being the major contributors to the shipments, according to research firm BigMint.

Also Read | DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: DRDO’s Recruitment and Assessment Centre Invites Application for 148 Scientist Posts, Apply Online at rac.gov.in.

Imports of steel products at cheaper rates adversely affect domestic manufacturers.

Over 10,000 industry professionals directly affiliated with the stainless steel industry will discuss and share their suggestions over the imports, which is one of the key challenges facing the sector, organiser Virgo Communications and Exhibitions (VCE) said in a statement.

Also Read | NMDC Recruitment 2025 at nmdc.co.in: Application for 995 Posts of Field Attendant, Electrician and Others To Begin on May 25, Know Steps To Apply.

Besides, topics like demand creation, emissions target, exports, research and development (R&D) of new technologies, promoting innovation, forging collaborations, and driving growth crucial for the sector will also be taken up at the event which begins on June 4 in Mumbai, VCE said.

The summit will also provide a platform for collaborations or partnerships in the sector, which has registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8-9 per cent in India, surpassing the global average CAGR of 5.8 per cent, the statement said.

Stainless steel has evolved beyond its industrial roots, becoming a cornerstone of India's growth across diverse sectors. From powering infrastructure to supporting defence and sustainable development, stainless steel is a symbol of resilience and innovation, said VCE Director Anitha Raghunath.

Industry leaders from India and abroad, as well as government representatives, are attending the event, she said.

Some of the focus areas will be application of stainless steel in growing industries like renewable energy (solar, wind, and hydro), electric vehicles (EVs), public transport, automobiles, heavy transport, healthcare, railway and metro projects, redevelopment of railway stations, and defence and aerospace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)