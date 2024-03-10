Gurugram, Mar 9 (PTI) A student at a private university here was allegedly looted at gunpoint by a group of students after being thrashed by them outside the university premises, police said on Saturday.

The accused allegedly took some cash and a gold chain from the victim, they said.

The student said the incident happened around 3 pm on Thursday outside the university in Pachgaon area. He also claimed that they damaged his SUV, police said.

According to the student's complaint, when he came out of the college after finishing class on Thursday afternoon, one Jayant showed a pistol and asked him to stop his car.

Soon after, he said, five others, including Jatin Chahar and Harsh Sharma -- both Jayant's friends -- attacked him and vandalised his car.

"They also took away my gold chain and around Rs 8,000 from my car," the student said in his complaint.

The victim said he was receiving treatment for his injuries in a hospital in Jhajjar.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused students under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (causing damage), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Manesar Police Station on Friday, police said.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the allegations and action will be taken according to the law.

