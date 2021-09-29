Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) The sugarcane growing area in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has increased to 1,68,015 lakh hectare in 2021-22, an official said.

According to District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi, the cultivation area which was at 1,26,972 lakh hectare in 2016-17, has increased to 1,68,015 lakh hectare in 2021-22 in the district.

In the crushing year 2016-17, the recorded sugarcane growing area stood at 1,26,872 lakh hectare and in 2017-18 it increased to 1,31,954 lakh hectare in the district.

In the 2018-19 crushing year, the cultivation area of sugarcane was 1,39,221 lakh hectare and in 2019-20 it was 1,47,029 lakh hectare. In 2020-21 crushing year it stood at 1,64,391 lakh hectare and in 2021-22 it was 1,68,015 lakh hectare.

The cultivation area of sugarcane in the district has increased by 40 thousand hectare during the last five crushing years.

Meanwhile eight sugar mills in the district have started preparation for crushing work for the 2021-22 season.

