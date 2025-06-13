New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) In a top-level rejig, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said it has appointed Kirti Ganorkar as the Managing Director of the company effective September 1, 2025, succeeding Dilip Shanghvi to the job.

Entire business and all functions will be reporting to Ganorkar, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement.

As Executive Chairman, Shanghvi will continue to chair the company's Board, it added.

Abhay Gandhi - President & CEO, North America - has decided to pursue his interests outside Sun Pharma, the company said.

Richard Ascroft will be joining as CEO – North America, succeeding Gandhi, it said.

Ganorkar's appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting, it added.

The announcement marks the culmination of a structured and forward-looking succession planning process at Sun Pharma, underscoring the organisation's commitment to leadership continuity and strategic governance, the drug firm said.

Ganorkar has been heading India Business at Sun Pharma since June 2019. Under his leadership, the company's India Business has grown consistently, further increasing its market share, the company said.

Previously, he has held various leadership roles across business development, marketing, M&A, new product introduction, project management, IP and litigation at the drug firm, it added.

Ganorkar played a key role in driving Sun Pharma's foray into speciality by securing rights for innovative products such as Ilumya, the drug firm noted.

He led the company's entry into Japan and laid the initial groundwork for the company's foray into Europe, it said.

Ganorkar also supported the US business with stewardship of several notable generic projects from concept to commercialisation, the company said.

A chemical engineer and MBA, Ganorkar joined Sun Pharma in 1996.

"Kirti has consistently demonstrated effective leadership, managing diverse roles at Sun. I have a firm belief in his ability to lead the company into its next phase of growth and extend my best wishes for his success," Shaghvi stated.

His elevation showcases our strong in-house talent pool, ensuring continuity of Sun Pharma's core value systems, he added.

Shanghvi will focus on strengthening the company's speciality portfolio and provide insights towards shaping the company's long-term strategy, the company said.

