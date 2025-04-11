Mumbai, April 11: The stock market will reopen on Friday, April 11, after the Mahavir Jayanti 2025 holiday and investors and traders will be actively buying and selling stocks. Several stocks are anticipated to attract significant attention as market participants make their moves throughout the day. These stocks include TCS (NSE: TCS), Sun Pharma (NSE: SUNPHARMA), Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), BHEL (NSE: BHEL), Infosys (NSE: INFY), Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB), Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA), etc.

On April 9, Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with Nifty at 22,400. At close, the Sensex was down 379.93 points or 0.51% at 73,847.15, and the Nifty was down 136.70 points or 0.61% at 22,399.15. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that are likely to remain in focus on Friday, April 11. Tariff War: US President Donald Trump Raises Tariffs on China to 145%, White House Says.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Friday, April 11:

TCS (NSE: TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 10 reported a 1.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to INR 12,224 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to INR 12,434 crore in the same period last year. This is below Street estimates of INR 12,650 crore.

Sun Pharma (NSE: SUNPHARMA)

On April 10, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited said a US court has ruled in its favour and vacated a preliminary injunction effective immediately removing restrictions on it launching LEQSELVI, a drug used to treat autoimmune disorder that causes patchy hair loss. Bank Holidays in April 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti and April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti? Check All Bank Holiday Dates in This Month.

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL)

Tata Steel will cut 1,600 jobs in management and support roles at its Netherlands plant as part of its "transformation programme" to improve production efficiency, lower costs and increase margins, the Indian steel maker said on April 9.

BHEL (NSE: BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced that it has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italy-based Nuovo Pignone International s.r.l. to address compressor revamp opportunities in India’s fertiliser sector jointly.

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

Infosys announced the extension of its long-standing strategic collaboration with Allied Irish Banks (AIB).

Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB)

On April 9, Punjab National Bank announced that it has revised its repo-linked lending rate to 8.85% from 9.10%. This revision came into effect from April 10, an exchange filing said.

Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA)

Bank of India also said the bank has revised its Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) to 8.85%, effective April 9, following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.00%.

On April 10, 2025, President Donald Trump announced a significant increase in tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, following China's retaliatory tariffs of 84%. The sharp increase in trade tensions may sent shockwaves through global stock markets.

