New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday said a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was seized and its driver booked for reckless and dangerous driving in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area.

Police alleged that the driver, who is at large, drove the vehicle fitted with a red and blue beacon in a zig-zag manner for an Instagram reel and shared the clip on the social media platform to increase followers.

The clip uploaded on February 22 has garnered more than 5 lakh 'likes', they said, adding that the driver had removed the vehicle's number plate during the act.

A police officer said the owner of the vehicle, Piyush Sharma, claimed that he had lent the car to a friend who shot the stunt after a late-night party.

Sharma's version is being verified, he added.

The matter came to light when a resident welfare association of Rajouri Garden submitted a police complaint on February 27, highlighting reckless driving and stunts by the vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, "Videos of these stunts were proudly posted on Instagram to garner social media followers, misguiding impressionable youths."

Taking cognisance of the video, a team of officials from the Rajouri Garden police station seized the Toyota Fortuner car, he added.

The man involved in the reckless driving incident is said to be the son of a Delhi Police officer. However, senior officials refused to comment on it and stated that the accused was yet to be arrested.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the car owner's friend, the officer added.

