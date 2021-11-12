New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Suzlon Energy on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.40 crore for the September quarter.

It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 674.76 crore a year ago, a BSE filing said.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 1,361.62 crore in the quarter, against Rs 736.70 crore in the year-ago period.

