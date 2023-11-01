New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday reported a total sales of 1,00,507 units in October, up 14.4 per cent growth from the year-ago period.

The company witnessed the highest-ever domestic sales of 84,302 units, while also exporting 16,205 units globally last month, the company said in a statement.

The sustained growth in October is a testament to the patronage of two-wheeler buyers towards the company, Suzuki Motorcycle India Executive Vice president, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Devashish Handa, said.

