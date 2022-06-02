New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday said it sold 71,526 units in May.

The company dispatched 60,518 units in the domestic market and exported 11,008 units last month.

"The two-wheeler industry continues to maneuver through the challenges presented by the pandemic and supply-chain crisis. Despite these testing circumstances, the company has witnessed a satisfactory demand, both from the domestic and overseas markets," Suzuki Motorcycle India MD Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

Last month, the company also commenced the deliveries of 250cc sports adventure tourer V-Strom SX, he added.

