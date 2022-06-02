Asus will launch the ROG Phone 6 in the global market on July 5, 2022. The company has teased the device on the official Asus ROG Global Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Asus has revealed that the smartphone will debut in Taipei at 8 pm, Berlin at 2 pm and New York at 8 am. The device will be introduced as the successor to the ROG Phone 5 smartphone. Asus ROG Phone 6 & ROG Phone 6 Pro 2D Renders Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

Asus ROG Phone 6 is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Following Asus, Nubia and Black Shark will also launch their smartphones. Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to come with a faster-charging technology, an improved camera setup and a better cooling system.

Tune in to the ROG Phone 6: For Those Who Dare virtual launch event to discover everything about this new gaming marvel! What else to watch out for in this event ✅New accessories ✅New gaming headphones Save the date👉https://t.co/VXqYzkLZX3#ROGPHONE6 #ForThoseWhoDare pic.twitter.com/i4Br2K5Edp — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 1, 2022

Earlier this year, a tipster had shared the 2D renders of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The renders reveal the back side of both smartphones, a horizontally placed triple rear camera setup. The renders also showcase a secondary display at the back. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

