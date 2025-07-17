New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) posted a manifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore in the April-June quarter, driven by higher revenues.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 4.83 crore in the first quarter of the preceding 2024-25, the company said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,761.63 crore in the June quarter from Rs 915.06 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

SWREL is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

