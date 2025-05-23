Shimla, May 23 (PTI) Members of a Hindu organisation on Friday recited "Hanuman Chalisa" in Sanjauli in the suburbs of Shimla town as a symbolic protest after people offered namaz at the disputed Sanjauli mosque, which has been declared illegal by the municipal corporation.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court on May 3 had ruled that all five stories of the mosque are unauthorised and ordered demolition of the entire mosque.

On Friday, when people of the Muslim community reached there to offer Jumma namaz under police protection, the Hindu activists opposed it.

Talking to mediapersons, co-convenor of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, Vijay Sharma said that namaz was performed under police protection even after the municipal corporation declared the mosque illegal and so members of the organisation recited Hanuman Chalisa in protest.

He said it was only a symbolic protest today and warned of a big agitation.

A meeting of the Samiti would be held to chalk out future strategy, he added.

Members of the Samiti alleged that the Muslim community is organising namaz and other activities in the mosque under the protection of the administration and warned of a big movement if these are not stopped.

