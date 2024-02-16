Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Tata Chemicals on Friday said it has collaborated with IITB-Monash Research Academy to focus on research in the perovskite/clean energy domain.

Under this agreement, Tata Chemicals will support the Next-Gen Technology research led by the IITB-Monash Research Academy focused on the transformative potential of perovskite materials in the field of clean energy, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Exam: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Ends on February 18, Apply Online at aptet.apcfss.in.

This strategic partnership is a pivotal move towards advancing sustainable energy transition solutions and fostering cutting-edge innovation in clean energy technologies, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)