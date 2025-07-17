New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Tata Communications posted a 43 per cent dip in consolidated profit to Rs 190.14 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 332.93 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | 'A Decade of Digital India' Reel Contest by Government of India: How To Participate and Win Up To INR 15,000? Check Submission Guidelines.

The consolidated income from operations of Tata Communications increased by 6.5 per cent to Rs 5,959.85 crore during the report quarter from Rs 5,592.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

“Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and continued pressures across the industry, we delivered a stable performance this quarter, with a healthy double-digit growth in our order book and modest uptick in margins," Tata Communications MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The company's revenue from data services increased by about 9.5 per cent to Rs 5,151.72 crore.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)