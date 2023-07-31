New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Tata Power on Monday launched a radio-frequency identification card, which, it said, will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

With the launch of the card, Tata Power aims to leverage its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, which includes over 40,000 home chargers, more than 4,000 public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging points across the country, the company said in a statement.

The radio-frequency identification (RFID) card was launched by Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director (MD), Tata Power, along with Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

The card offers convenience with its tap, charge, and go functionality, the statement said.

The card features a built-in chip that enables efficient, secure, and seamless initiation of charging sessions and payments, it said.

