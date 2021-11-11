New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) TATA Projects on Thursday said that the company has forayed into Bangladesh's Transmission & Distribution sector by securing a 400 KV double circuit transmission line project valued at approximately Rs 900 crore from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB).

Also Read | Apple Supplier Foxconn Acquires Lordstown Motors Vehicle Factory for $230 Million.

This 120-km length project from Barapukuria to Bogura has been secured on turnkey basis, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | How To Open Cryptocurrency Trading Account in India & Complete Your KYC.

The project will be executed in 30-months and funding shall be done by EXIM Bank India under Indian Line of Credit, it added.

According to the statement, the transmission line shall result in expansion of high voltage transmission infrastructure in the northern parts of Bangladesh. It will also facilitate 1600 MW power transmission from Power Plant based in Jharkhand to Bangladesh, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)