Bareilly (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by two youths here on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Bhamora police station area. Suryansh alias Titu was riding on a motorcycle when he met two youths on a bicycle, Amla Police Officer (CO) Rajkumar Mishra.

One of the accused shot Suryansh from the front, he said.

Police reached the spot and took the injured to the district hospital but he died on the way, he said.

Prima facie, the reason behind the incident is said to be personal rivalry, but the police are still investigating the matter, the CO said.

After committing the crime, the two youths fled from the spot, he said.

