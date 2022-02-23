Palghar, Feb 23 (PTI) An 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a teenager to death over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Microsoft Testing Windows 11 Desktop Watermark for Unsupported Hardware: Report.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Gorai Pada area of Vasai town where both the boys lived.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8C Affordable Smartphone With Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India.

The accused allegedly attacked the 16-year-old boy with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot, an official from Mira- Bhayander Vasai-Virar police said.

The victim died on the spot, he said, adding that the body was later sent for postmortem.

Efforts were on to nab the accused. A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)