New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Two minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, both aged 14 and 15, were caught on Thursday, and the murder weapon, a knife, was recovered from their possession, he said.

"A PCR call was received on June 2 regarding an unconscious and bleeding boy near Durga Mandir in Taliwalan Basti. A police team rushed to the spot and found the minor grievously injured. He was taken to RML Hospital where doctors declared him dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

An eyewitness told police that he and the victim were returning home when two unidentified boys suddenly approached from behind and attacked the 16-year-old with a knife before fleeing the spot.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered, and an investigation was launched.

On Thursday, based on inputs, the two accused minors were apprehended from near Jeewan Mala Hospital.

"During interrogation, the juveniles confessed to their involvement in the incident. A blood-stained knife used in the crime was recovered from a nearby park," the officer said.

Further probe is underway to establish the motive behind the attack, he added.

